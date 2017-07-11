Louis Vuitton introduces the pricey Tambour Horizon smart watch

Louis Vuitton is throwing its hat in the smart watch ring with the launch of the Tambour Horizon.

The device runs on Android Wear 2.0 software and was developed in collaboration Qualcomm and Google. Oh, and it starts at $2450.

The 42mm case sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED 390×390 touchscreen and is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. It also has 521MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, alongside a 300mAh batter. However, it doesn’t have an optical heart rate monitor, which makes sense given that people often don’t work out while wearing $3000 watches.

Just as the Apple Watch Edition (the gold version of the watch) sought to offer a level of exclusivity to a usually mass-market device, Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour Horizon is looking to do the same. Louis Vuitton is all about status, and the Horizon is bringing modern-day watch technology to a sliver of the demographic that needs to sport a status symbol will still connecting to the internet from their wrist.

The Horizon comes in grey, black, and brown, with more than 60 different straps, half meant for men and half meant for women.