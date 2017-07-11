Gadgets
astro gaming
Logitech

Logitech picks up gaming hardware maker Astro for $85M

Posted by
Next Story

Echo devices are Amazon Prime Day’s best sellers

Logitech is expanding its territory in the rapidly growing gaming space with the acquisition of Astro Gaming, a younger company known for their high-quality headsets. The price: a highly respectable $85 million.

It’s a strategic move to get a jumpstart on the console market, which Logitech has generally ignored (they’re very PC focused).

I remember meeting the Astro team years ago and they seemed like a nice bunch that really valued good design. Clearly Logitech feels the same. As expected, the two companies issued statements patting each other on the back. “You’re the best.” “No, you’re the best.” (Paraphrased)

A blog post indicates that “the ASTRO brand, and their awesome products aren’t going anywhere,” but it’s pretty clear from the context that PC gaming will be the domain of Logitech’s existing G series, while consoles will continue to get the Astro treatment. I would expect a little trimming of Astro’s PC support, but nothing serious.

Crunchbase

  • Logitech

    • Founded 1981
    • Overview Logitech designs and manufactures personal peripherals for the needs of personal computer and laptop users. The company offers computer accessories such as keyboards, webcams and headsets, personal computer and multimedia speakers, mice, trackballs, touchpad devices, and presenters; tablet and smartphone accessories; remotes and video security products for homes; gaming mice and controllers; conference …
    • Location Fremont, CA
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Hardware, Software
    • Website http://logitech.com
    • Full profile for Logitech

  • Astro Gaming

    • Founded 2005
    • Overview Astro Gaming designs, develops, and sells video gaming equipment, accessories, and gear such as headsets, cables, adapters and splitters, microphones, cases and straps, customized tags, bags, apparels, and hats. The company offers products for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, and mobile systems. Astro Gaming’s headsets portfolio includes A50 Wireless, A40 headset, A30 headset, …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Gamification, Video Games
    • Founders Jordan Reiss
    • Website http://www.astrogaming.com/
    • Full profile for Astro Gaming

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • astro gaming
  • Logitech
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Echo devices are Amazon Prime Day’s best sellers

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard