Crunch Report | Most-Viewed YouTube Video of All Time

  1. Elon Musk confirms that he just bought back X.com, the domain he owned in 1999
  2. Wiz Khalifa overtakes Psy to claim the most-watched YouTube video of all time
  3. Toyota launches venture capital fund targeting artificial intelligence startups
  4. Facebook Messenger globally tests injecting display ads into inbox

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

