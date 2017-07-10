Partech Ventures raises $450 million fund

Partech Ventures has raised so many funds over the past couple of years that it’s hard to keep track of all of them. This time, the VC firm is closing the fundraising of Partech International Ventures VII. With $450 million under management (€400 million), the team plans to use this money for Series A and B investments.

This was the upper limit of this fund, so Partech ended up raising as much money as it could for this fund. According to Les Echos, limited partners include Nokia, L’Oréal, Cisco, Accenture, Intuit, Renault and Adecco.

While most of the team is in Paris, Partech is doubling down on the U.S. by expanding its team on the ground. There will be 5 people on the investment team in San Francisco.

Partech has already started investing with this new fund in Chronext, Qapa, Akeneo, A/B Tasty and Rinse.

The firm announced a $450 million growth fund (€400 million) exactly 12 months ago for late stage investments. More recently, the company also closed a $114 million seed fund (€100 million).

Partech is also launching a pre-seed fund focused on companies coming out of schools and universities in the Saclay area — it is called the Paris Saclay Seed Fund. Partech has already announced the first closing of its new fund with $57 million in the bank already (€50 million).

With those 4 different funds, Partech can now invest anything between €200,000 and €40 million in a single startup. It’s quite impressive to see the same limited partners putting more and more money into Partech as well as some new names.