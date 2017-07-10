Startup Alley is one of the bedrocks of TechCrunch’s Disrupt events, and this year at Disrupt SF (September 18-20) we are adding a new twist that means 30 sharp startups will get to exhibit and demo for free.

Here’s how the program works: TechCrunch wants to ensure a strong line-up in Startup Alley for certain categories that have investors riled up, so we’re offering three, free exhibit and demo spots in each of 10 hot categories. TechCrunch editorial will pick the top startups from the pool of applicants. The lucky companies will exhibit for one day at no charge, plus get two tickets for access to all three days of Disrupt.

Wait, there’s more! Each winning startup will have a three-minute slot on the Showcase Stage in the heart of Startup Alley to do a pitch for Disrupt attendees that TechCrunch will capture on camera for later publication to the site. Here are the categories for the pavilions:

AR/VR

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain/Cryptocurrencies

Health/Biotech

E-commerce/Marketplace

Enterprise

Fintech

Media (Entertainment, Film, TV, Music, Marcom & Advertising, Gaming)

Robotics/Drones/Mobility

Security/Privacy

You can apply here, but you’ll want to do so soon. The application deadline for these featured pavilions is this Friday, July 14, and we’ll be notifying the winners by the end of July. If you are also applying to the Battlefield competition, don’t worry, applying for a pavilion as well will not interfere with your Battlefield application.

Sadly, we can only give out free spots to three companies in each pavilion. If your startup isn’t one of the lucky ones selected, we’ll extend a discounted ticket/exhibit offer so you can still display in the Alley for cheap. So don’t delay; apply now for the shot at a free spot in the Alley.

No featured pavilion category fits your startup? You can still take part in the Startup Alley by purchasing your tickets here.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at San Francisco’s Pier 48. We can’t wait to see you there.

The pavilions are available for sponsorship. For more information, click here.