How Bassem Hamdy aims to disrupt the construction industry

Construction – the actual process of putting brick on brick to build something – is still in the dark ages. While there is plenty of technology out there to help plan massive projects few people are thinking hard about what it takes to actually build. Luckily Bassem Hamdy is one the case.

Hamdy works for Procore Technologies where he and his team build products to help construction sites work more smoothly. He envisions a day when a lot of construction is done by robots and in this episode of Technotopia we talk about what will happen when humans cede their place on the construction site to systems he and his competitors are building.

