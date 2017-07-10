BoJack Horseman returns to Netflix with new episodes on September 8

Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman starring the voice of Will Arnett as the titular horse man, is coming back to Netflix on September 8. The series will have new episodes available for streaming then, back for its fourth season on the on-demand video service.

BoJack first debuted in 2014, then a pioneering effort for Netflix’s original programming, and its first major adult-focused animated series effort. The show is designed by web comic artist Lisa Hanawalt, and is a terrific blend of seriousness and absurd humor with a terrific voicover cast.

The series was confirmed renewed for a 2017 season premiere, but we didn’t know exactly when we could expect to see the fresh episodes before the teaser above was tweeted by the official BoJack account. If you haven’t watched the show before, or you gave up after a few episodes, now is the time to take a look or give it another chance – few things on television pack quite the emotional punch, which is a weird thing to be able to say about an animated series starring a humanoid horse.