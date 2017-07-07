Time waits for no entrepreneur, and you have exactly one week left to submit your application to the Startup Battlefield taking place at Disrupt San Francisco 2017. The event takes place September 18-20 at Pier 48, and there’s no better way to launch your early-stage startup.

That’s not just our opinion. Consider what Cathy Han, CEO of 42, an online retail platform, says about her company’s Startup Battlefield experience at Disrupt NY, 2013.

“Launching on Battlefield helped us rise above the noise, and put us on the radar of customers, investors, and talent early on. We also met a community of amazing founders and the family at TechCrunch, who have helped us grow ever since. If you’re launching a new company or product, this is the stage you want to be on.”

Then there’s Roelof Botha, a VC at Sequoia Capital (and a former Startup Battlefield judge), who says, “I think the Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt is the World Series of startup competitions.”

Applying to and participating in Startup Battlefield is 100 percent free (check out our complete eligibility rules). Roughly 15 to 30 startups will compete and join the ranks of 648 previous Startup Battlefield participants. That group lays claim to raising $6.9 billion dollars in funding thus far. And 95 of those companies have exited.

Battlefield participants will have six minutes to pitch and present a live product demo and then field questions from a panel of judges — including TechCrunch editors and top VCs. Startup Battlefield takes place in front of a live audience of several thousand people. It also streams live worldwide on TechCrunch.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The clock is ticking. Put down the Red Bull, take a break from coding and apply right here today.