Crunch Report | Comma.ai Launches Panda

Waymo drops most patent claims in Uber self-driving car lawsuit

  1. Comma.ai launches an $88 universal car interface called Panda
  2. Diabetes platform mySugr exits to Roche for as much as $100M
  3. Tesla will build world’s largest battery storage facility for Australian wind farm

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Chris Gates

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview LAUNCH offers start-ups and established companies access to the knowledge, networks and financial resources necessary to achieve sustainable market growth, including: Rapid commercialization methodology Professional mall of experts, in topics like intellectual property, finance, and marketing Introductions, networking events and mentoring opportunities Executive Execution coaching Global market …
    • Location Waco, TX
    • Website http://www.baylor.edu/launch
    • Full profile for Launch

