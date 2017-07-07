Ashton Kutcher plans to host an open dialogue on gender equality

Actor and startup investor Ashton Kutcher is gearing up to host a “live open dialog about gender equality in the work place and in tech in general,” he wrote on his LinkedIn page yesterday. He plans to host it with fellow Sound Ventures partner Effie Epstein via Facebook on either Monday or Tuesday of next week, according to his post.

In Kutcher’s post, he included some questions that he “would love to include public commentary on.” Here they are:

What are the Rules for dating in the work place? Flirting?

What are the clear red lines?

Where does the line between work life and social life stop and start?

Given that in the short term we are clearly bound by the existing educated talent pool in STEM, other than promoting STEM education parity going forward, how do we stop gap a solution?

Should investors invest in ideas that they believe to have less merit so as to create equality across a portfolio?

How do we create channels to promote female entrepreneurship?

What advice should we be giving to female entrepreneurs?

Are there known mentorship programs for female entrepreneurs?

Are there any aggregated or clear pieces of media or educational platforms to help men understand where their blindspots may be?

Are these the right questions?

Major hat tip to Paradigm CEO Joelle Emerson for flagging this on Twitter last night. Emerson pointed out that they’re shockingly “not the right questions” and that “most rely on flawed assumptions and perpetuate problematic myths.”

Yikes. These are definitely *not* the right questions. Most rely on flawed assumptions and perpetuate problematic myths. pic.twitter.com/vUF1CVBcOt — Joelle Emerson (@joelle_emerson) July 7, 2017

I’ve reached out to Kutcher’s people at Sound Ventures and will update this story if I hear back.

