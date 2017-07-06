Sony’s Playstation Now streaming service now includes PS4 games

Game subscription services now look like they’re here to stay, and Sony’s Playstation Now just got an exciting update: The first PS4 games on the service are now available to play. The debut list includes 24 games that originally came out on PS4, bringing PS Now to the contemporary console era of games releases for the first time.

The games list includes quite a few smaller releases and some remasters, like God of War 3 Remastered, but though it may be humble beginnings, it’s also a good sign that Sony intends to keep investing in the service and bringing more recent iconic titles to member. The subscription services streams games to a user’s console, or Windows PC, and for a limited time runs $9.99 for the first month (down from the usual $19.99 monthly fee), or $99.99 per year.

All told, the PS Now library now includes over 500 games, including some that are easily worth the price of one month’s admission like Red Dead Redemption. Back catalogs are a heck of a thing to waste, so here’s hoping this model continues to mature and improve in terms of value to the consumer.