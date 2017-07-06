See you next week in Prague

The sun is out, the pivo is flowing. Lets meet at PragueCrunch V next week! It’s going to be a hoot.

The event is on July 13, 2017 at Riegrovy Sady Beer Garden. You can RSVP here. We’ll have free Kozel and Gambrinus beer all night and traditional Czech pub food for purchase at the venue.

Startups will have 90 seconds to pitch without about 90 seconds of questions from judges.

To pitch please submit your startup here. I will let you know if you are pitching a few days before the event. If you do not hear from me you weren’t picked to pitch.