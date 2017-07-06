Crunch Report | QVC Acquires HSN for $2.1 Billion
- QVC’s parent company acquires HSN in $2.1B deal
- RED launches pre-orders of bizarre $1,600 titanium ‘holographic’ smartphone
- SoundCloud, the ‘YouTube for audio’, cuts 173 jobs, closes San Francisco, London offices
- Microsoft confirms layoff reports, reorganization expected to impact thousands
