Push Doctor, an app that lets you video call a doctor, raises $26.1M Series B

Push Doctor, a U.K.-based startup that lets you book a video consultation with a doctor and manage other aspects of your health digitally, has raised $26.1 million in Series B funding.

Leading the round are Accelerated Digital Ventures, and Draper Esprit, with participation from European VCs Oxford Capital, Partech Ventures, and Seventure Partners. It brings total funding for Push Doctor to date to over $37.5 million.

Launched as one of a number of telemedicine services that enable you to book and receive a consultation with a qualified doctor/GP, in this instance via a video call, Push Doctor is now pitching itself as a broader digital health service and app.

In addition to offering access to its network of thousands of GPs, all of whom also work in the U.K.’s National Health Service, Push Doctor can also issue prescriptions, make doctor-led referrals to other health providers and specialists, and do things like help you manage repeat prescriptions.

However, the company’s co-founder and CEO Eren Ozagir has long talked up the data ambitions of Push Doctor and, by having a good overview of health needs and trends via the consultations the app is delivering, the ability to offer further digital health applications. These include both responsive, such as managing a long term condition or short term illness, and proactive, such as fitness and nutrition.

“No one before Push Doctor has provided consumers with access to a single digital health platform that combines responsive medicine and chronic condition management as well as fitness and nutritional conditioning,” Ozagir says.

Of course, Push Doctor isn’t the only startup trying to take a more wholistic approach to healthcare delivery via an app. Babylon, which in some ways could be considered one of the more direct competitors to Push Doctor, already optionally ties into your fitness and nutrition data. Another service with some overlap is Ada Healthcare, which offers text-based consultations and an AI-powered health information chatbot.

Then there is Your.MD, which I’ve described as a healthcare information service and next-generation healthcare search engine. It is taking a marketplace approach and, after helping you figure out what might be wrong with you, offers to connect you to the appropriate digital health service or app, including Push Doctor itself if it deems you require a consultation with a doctor.