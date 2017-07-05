Artificial Intelligence
Baidu
nvidia

Nvidia and Baidu team on AI across cloud, self-driving, academia and the home

Posted by
Next Story

Amazon pushes Alexa ordering with $10 for first-time voice shoppers and Prime discounts

Baidu and Nvidia announced a far-reaching agreement to work together on artificial intelligence today, spanning applications in cloud computing, autonomous driving, education and research, and domestic uses via consumer devices. It may be the most comprehensive partnership yet for Nvidia in its bourgeoning artificial intelligence business, and it’s likely to provide a big boost for Nvidia’s GPU business for years to come.

The partnership includes an agreement to use Nvidia’s Volta GPUs in Baidu Cloud, as well as adoption of Drive PX for Baidu’s efforts in bringing self-driving cars to market in partnership with multiple Chinese carmakers (you can read more about Baidu’s Apollo program for autonomous cars and its ambitions, details of which were announced this morning). Further, Baidu and Nvivia will work on optimizations for Baidu’s PaddlePaddle open source deep learning framework for Nvidia Volta, and will make it broadly accessible to researchers and academic institutions.

On the consumer front, Baidu will also add DuerOS to its Nvidia Shield TV, the Android TV-based set-top streaming box that got a hardware upgrade earlier this year. DuerOS is a virtual assistant similar to Siri or Google Assistant, and was previously announced for smart home speakers and devices. Shield TV is set to get Google Assistant support via a forthcoming update, and Nvidia is also set to eventually launch expandable smart home mics to make it accessible throughout a home, a feature which could conceivably work with DuerOS, too.

This is a big win for Nvidia, and potentially the emergence of one of the most important partnerships in modern AI computing. These two have worked together before, but this represents a broadening of their cooperation that makes them partners in virtually all potential areas of AI’s future growth.

Crunchbase

  • Baidu

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview Baidu is a Chinese website and search engine that enables individuals to obtain information and find what they need. Baidu offers functional online search, Tieba community search, industry-based vertical search, mp3 search, portal channels, and instant messaging services. Its products include Baidu Webpage, Baidu Video, Baidu Map, hao123.com, BaiduPedia, Baidu Input, Baidu Toolbar, TTPlayer, …
    • Location Beijing, 22
    • Categories Search Engine, Internet, Social Network
    • Website http://www.baidu.com
    • Full profile for Baidu

  • Nvidia

    • Founded 1993
    • Overview Nvidia specializes in the manufacture of graphics-processor technologies for workstations, desktop computers, and mobile devices. The company, based in Santa Clara, California, is a major supplier of integrated circuits used for personal-computer motherboard chipsets, graphics processing units (GPUs), and game-consoles.
    • Location Santa Clara, CA
    • Categories GPU, Hardware, Software, Virtualization
    • Website http://www.nvidia.com
    • Full profile for Nvidia

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Baidu
  • nvidia
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Amazon pushes Alexa ordering with $10 for first-time voice shoppers and Prime discounts

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard