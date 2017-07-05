Molotov adds OCS and HBO content just in time for Game of Thrones’ new season

This deal is a bit convoluted, but the bottom line is that you’ll be able to watch the season 7 of Game of Thrones live or on demand on TV streaming app Molotov. The French startup just signed a deal with OCS, a premium TV package focused on movies and TV shows.

Starting today, Molotov users can subscribe for €12 per month and access both live channels and on-demand content. Subscribers can access OCS on all their devices, including on a TV that works with Molotov. As a bonus, subscribers also get 100 hours of cloud-recording space so that you can bookmark more content in the cloud.

OCS has been around for a few years. Orange owns two-thirds of the company and Canal+ owns one-third of the entity. 2.6 million people subscribe, mostly through their internet service provider. The normal tier costs €12 per month, and there’s a lower offering for €10 per month limited to laptops, tablets and phones.

Subscribers can then access four live channels and a streaming service called OCS Go. While OCS is a good way to watch and stream recent movies, most people know the network thanks to its exclusive deal with HBO.

In France, OCS is the only legal way to watch and stream HBO shows, such as Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Westworld and more. New episodes are available immediately after they air in the U.S. or less than 24 hours later with French subtitles.

I’ve already covered Molotov quite extensively. Molotov lets you watch live TV, go back to the beginning of a show and catch up on past episodes a few days after they first aired in a single, unified interface. It works across phones, tablets, computers, Apple TV, Android TV and smart TVs.

The startup now has more than a million users. While creating an account and watching basic TV channels is free, today’s news is interesting because add-ons like OCS are going to help Molotov monetize the service.