Lyft is now completing one million rides a day

Lyft, which is only available in the U.S., just announced it’s hit one million rides a day. Uber announced one million rides worldwide in December 2014. As of July 2016, Uber was completing an average of 5.5 million rides a day. Last week, Uber hit 5 billion total completed trips.

So, one million rides a day is cool for Lyft, but it’s still nowhere near the number of rides Uber completes on a daily basis. That, of course, could change given the recent messes Uber has found itself in over the six months or so.

Lyft also says it’s seen 48 consecutive months of ride growth and is on track to hit an annualized ride rate of 350 million.

“These important growth milestones are driven by a relentless and multi-year focus on our mission of improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,” Lyft co-founder John Zimmer said in a statement to TechCrunch. “Every day, more drivers and passengers are choosing Lyft because we have focused from Day 1 on embedding hospitality and service in everything we do. As we’ve reached service level parity, the Lyft experience has become a key differentiator.”