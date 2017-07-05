Crunch Report | Vantiv Buys Worldpay for $10 Billion

Dave McClure
  1. Dave McClure has resigned as GP of 500 Startups
  2. Payments giant Worldpay agrees to a $10B acquisition offer from Vantiv
  3. Baidu’s Apollo platform becomes the ‘Android of the autonomous driving industry’
  4. Nvidia and Baidu team on AI across cloud, self-driving, academia and the home

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Dave McClure

    • Bio Dave McClure is a venture capitalist and founding partner at 500 Startups, a venture capital firm & startup incubator headquartered in Silicon Valley founded by PayPal and Google alumni, with over $200 in assets under management. Dave has been geeking out in Silicon Valley for twenty-five years as a developer, entrepreneur, startup advisor & investor, blogger, and internet marketing nerd. Dave …
    • Full profile for Dave McClure

  • 500 Startups

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview 500 Startups is a global venture capital seed fund and startup accelerator based in Silicon Valley with ~$200M in assets under management. We have invested in a wide variety of technology startups all over the world, currently over 1,400 companies since our inception in 2010. Our team of 100 people manage seed investments in 18 countries and speak over 20 languages. We run accelerator programs in San …
    • Location Mountain View, CA
    • Categories E-Commerce, Venture Capital
    • Website http://500.co
    • Full profile for 500 Startups

  • Worldpay

    • Founded 1991
    • Overview WorldPay is a leading financial technology company, specialising in payment processing around the globe. With offices in the UK, Europe, US and Asia, we support 120 currencies, allowing our customers to trade and transact with their customers in a simple, effective and secure environment. We are firm believers in innovation and pioneered online payments. We process millions of online payments every …
    • Location London, H9
    • Categories E-Commerce, Email, Retail, Telecommunications, Virtualization, Payments
    • Website http://worldpay.com
    • Full profile for Worldpay

  • TechCrunch

  • Baidu

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview Baidu is a Chinese website and search engine that enables individuals to obtain information and find what they need. Baidu offers functional online search, Tieba community search, industry-based vertical search, mp3 search, portal channels, and instant messaging services. Its products include Baidu Webpage, Baidu Video, Baidu Map, hao123.com, BaiduPedia, Baidu Input, Baidu Toolbar, TTPlayer, …
    • Location Beijing, 22
    • Categories Search Engine, Internet, Social Network
    • Website http://www.baidu.com
    • Full profile for Baidu

