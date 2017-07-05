Crunch Report | Vantiv Buys Worldpay for $10 Billion
Chinese bike-sharing startup Ofo raises $700M led by Alibaba
- Dave McClure has resigned as GP of 500 Startups
- Payments giant Worldpay agrees to a $10B acquisition offer from Vantiv
- Baidu’s Apollo platform becomes the ‘Android of the autonomous driving industry’
- Nvidia and Baidu team on AI across cloud, self-driving, academia and the home
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
