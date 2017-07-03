The Printrbelt lets you print multiple objects on, well, a belt

A month ago I brought you the Blackbelt, a belt-driven 3D printer with an “infinite Z” meaning you can print really long objects or multiple objects in the same print job. Now there’s a new printer on the block and it looks like it’s blowing the Blackbelt out of the proverbial 3D printing water.

The PrintrBelt is basically a 3D printer that prints onto a moving platform. As the objects is completed it moves down the belt slightly along the Z axis and then pops the object off of the belt when it is done. The printer prints at a surprising angle and instead of creating a top-down object it creates angled cross sections of the object as it spools down the belt.

The team is building the printers now and is ready to ship as soon as they get pre-orders. The $1,699.15 price tag, however, is what really sets the system apart. Unlike the Blackbelt, this sub $2,000 printer can print multiple objects or, if you’re careful, one big object for about the price of a good, finite-X 3D printer.

The team is building them to order. “We will make these one at a time and START shipping each one in order, beginning in 2 weeks,” they write. “In the next few weeks, we will ramp up production until the lead time drops to next day. There is no way to predict when you will get yours, since it is determined by the initial sales.”

The printer outputs at a .2mm layer height and prints standard PLA onto a heated bed for easy removal. It runs Polar3D’s layout and slicing engine. In short, if you want an infinite-Z 3D printer at a non-infinite-Z price, this might be your best bet.