Tesla delivered 22K vehicles in Q2, 47K in the first half of 2017

Tesla has delivered 22,000 cars during the second quarter of 2017, the company revealed today. That includes 12,000 Model S vehicles and 10,000 Model X SUVs, adding up to a 53 percent increase over its delivery numbers for the same period in 2016.

In total across Q1 and Q2 2017, Tesla delivered 47,100 cars, which is on track to beat its 76,000 deliveries for 2016. Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries were hamstrung by a shortage of 100kWh batteries, the company says, which are created using new production-line tech and facilities, leading to new challenges. Tesla says production fell short of demand by roughly 40 percent up until early June, but after that, it managed to deliver the best performance (in terms of both orders and deliveries) in the company’s history.

Tesla says its Model S and Model X deliveries in the second half of 2017 will exceed those made during the first half, and production in Q2 totaled 25,708 cars. Tesla also says that it has added a significant number of test and display Model X cars, as some of its showroom facilities apparently had none at all. The company also notes that production has improved dramatically on Model X, to the point where it “rarely” shows “initial quality problems” on new cars off the line.

Tesla’s deliveries total represents all cars delivered physically to the customer, with all paperwork completed successfully. The company also just announced that it will begin shipping Model 3 to its first 30 or so customers beginning July 28, with the first certified production vehicles being completed by this Friday.