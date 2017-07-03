design
Designer Fund
Ben Blumenfeld
high resolution
Crunch Network

Designer Fund co-director on how designers can become successful founders

Posted by ,
Next Story

Grab a ticket to the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital

Ben Blumenfeld is a co-director at Designer Fund. In our 21st episode, he explains how designers can become successful founders, how to best develop a learning mindset, and what makes for an effective pitch to the investors at Designer Fund.

Designers don’t have to be stuck using only pixels and pencils. Blumenfeld explains how, with the right skillset and curiosity, any designer can become a founder. That said, if you’re expecting to become a design founder, Blumenfeld says to remember that there’s a lot of non-design work to be done.

One of the most vital skills any designer can have is the ability and willingness to question everything. Blumenfeld says that by expanding your talent sphere and learning to understand what is and isn’t of interest to you, you can better understand what role you should be playing in a company and where your own strengths/weaknesses are. “Don’t go too deep into design and pigeonhole yourself.”

Jared Erondu and Bobby Ghoshal are the hosts of High Resolution. This post and episode notes were put together by freelance writer, Gannon Burgett. Watch for High Resolution episodes to drop every Monday on TechCrunch at 8 a.m. PT. You can also listen on iTunes and Overcast.

Crunchbase

  • Ben Blumenfeld

    • Bio Ben Blumenfeld is the co-director of the Designer Fund. Previously, Ben was a design lead at Facebook for over 5 years where he helped build products for nearly a billion people and grow Facebook’s world-class design team. He was also the design director at Varien which he helped build into one of the world’s leading e-commerce firms and a designer at CBS where he designed many of their prime time …
    • Full profile for Ben Blumenfeld

  • Designer Fund

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • design
  • Designer Fund
  • Ben Blumenfeld
  • high resolution
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Grab a ticket to the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard