You’ve questioned the status quo; you’re ready to shake things up. But does your innovative startup have what it takes to be the next Dropbox, Mint or Trello? It’s time to put your hard work to the ultimate test and apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF. And frankly, who wouldn’t want to launch from a stage in San Francisco, the very heart and soul of tech startups?

Apply today and you might just join the illustrious ranks of Startup Battlefield alumni. These 648 companies — which, in addition to the three mentioned above, include Yammer and Fitbit — have raised more than $6.9 billion in funding. They’ve also exited or IPO’d more than 95 times.

Battlefield pitches take place in front of a live audience of several thousand people, and they’re also live-streamed — on TechCrunch.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — to the global TechCrunch audience.

You will have six minutes on the TechCrunch Disrupt main stage to pitch and demo your product. That’s followed by a Q & A from Battlefield judges consisting of TechCrunch editors and VC all-stars. Former judges have included Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital), Karin Klein (Bloomberg Beta) and Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures).

Roughly 25 startups will compete in Startup Battlefield. If you’re crowned the winner, you will receive $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup. But even if you don’t score the top prize, you still win.

Every Battlefield participant receives expert pitch coaching and business advice, invaluable exposure to investors and media coverage — not to mention entry to the Startup Battlefield alumni network.

Consider Trello, a finalist at Disrupt SF back in 2011. Atlassian acquired the company in January 2017 for $425 million.

Could your startup be Disrupt’s next big thing? You’ll never know if you don’t apply.

Disrupt SF takes place on September 18-20 2017 at Pier 48 in San Francisco. Check out our complete eligibility rules, and apply here by July 15th at 12 pm PT.

