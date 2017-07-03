500 Startups LPs Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor Klein react to Dave McClure’s resignation

Earlier today, TechCrunch reported that 500 Startups co-founder Dave McClure, who had already stepped down as CEO, has resigned from his general partner role. Now, Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor Klein, who are limited partners in 500 Startups, have spoken out about his resignation in light of allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The events of 2017 in the tech ecosystem depict a sector gone deeply awry,” they wrote in a statement. “This is not just a case of a few bad actors. This is not something that is fixable with a pledge or a new policy. This is a culture that has been allowed to fester and to rot by enablers who refused to intervene when they witnessed inexcusable behavior or went to great lengths to avoid seeing it.”

We’ve pasted their entire statement below, but the gist is that they plan to ensure that underrepresented founders, partners and employees are able to continue the work they’re doing.

This statement comes after Mitch Kapor tweeted that he would see if it’s possible to get their LP money back from 500 Startups. TechCrunch has confirmed that Kapor is still going to look into see if he can get the money back.

Thx for speaking up. We'll see if it's possible to get $ back. @TheRealFreada & I always planned to support @MoniqueWoodard 500 Shades. — Mitch Kapor (@mkapor) July 1, 2017

I’ve reached out to 500 Startups and will update this story if I hear back. In the meantime, here’s the full statement from Kapor and Kapor Klein.