Hardware
Fashion
Israel

The B-Shoe hopes to prevent seniors from falling down

Posted by
Next Story

Watch SpaceX launch a communications satellite live right here

Each second in the U.S., an older adult takes a fall, accounting for more than 27,000 deaths from falling among older individuals, according to the CDC.

A company based in Haifa, Israel, however, is working on a way to prevent those falls in the first place.

B-Shoe Technologies is working on a prototype for a shoe that senses imbalance in every step and uses a mini treadmill-like system to regain balance automatically.

The shoe combines a pressure sensor, a microprocessor, a motion device, and software to detect when the user may be slipping and roll forward or backward to prevent the fall.

B-Shoe Technologies says the prototype is in the very early stages, and that it plans to go into mass production in the next two years, after slimming down the design.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Fashion
  • Israel
  • Hardware
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Watch SpaceX launch a communications satellite live right here

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard