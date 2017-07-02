The B-Shoe hopes to prevent seniors from falling down

Each second in the U.S., an older adult takes a fall, accounting for more than 27,000 deaths from falling among older individuals, according to the CDC.

A company based in Haifa, Israel, however, is working on a way to prevent those falls in the first place.

B-Shoe Technologies is working on a prototype for a shoe that senses imbalance in every step and uses a mini treadmill-like system to regain balance automatically.

The shoe combines a pressure sensor, a microprocessor, a motion device, and software to detect when the user may be slipping and roll forward or backward to prevent the fall.

B-Shoe Technologies says the prototype is in the very early stages, and that it plans to go into mass production in the next two years, after slimming down the design.