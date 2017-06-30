Automotive
Expect more details on Tesla Model 3 launch this Sunday

Elon Musk should have more to share about the coming Tesla Model 3 launch on Sunday, July 2. The CEO responded to a Twitter follower seeking more concrete information about the Model 3’s exact release date. Musk and Tesla have previously said that the Model 3 deliveries are set to start in July, at which time we’ll presumably also get more details on the final design and specifications.

Those first deliveries are likely part of an initial low-volume Model 3 production run destined for Tesla’s most faithful insider customers and employees, and will kick off configuration selection for members of the general public holding reservations for production units. Scaled production is set to ramp to a rate of approximately 5,000 vehicles per week by September, according to earlier reports.

On Sunday, we could learn more about the configuration process, which Musk has said will be limited essentially to choosing the color of the car and the size of the wheels for the first orders, since the company wants to limit complexity for its production line.

