Crunch Report | Facebook Helps You Find Wi-Fi

  1. Facebook is rolling out its ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature worldwide
  2. Delivery Hero’s valuation surpasses $5B following successful IPO
  3. Chat app Kakao raises $437M for its Korean ride-hailing service
  4. Cabin secures $3.3M for its ‘moving hotel’

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Chris Gates

  • Facebook

    • Founded 2004
    • Overview Facebook is an online social networking service that allows its users to connect with friends and family as well as make new connections. It provides its users with the ability to create a profile, update information, add images, send friend requests, and accept requests from other users. Its features include status update, photo tagging and sharing, and more. Facebook’s profile structure includes …
    • Location Menlo Park, CA
    • Categories Social Media, Social Network, Social
    • Website http://www.facebook.com
    • Full profile for Facebook

  • Delivery Hero

  • Kakao Corp

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Kakao opens the door to a new world of mobile communication. Kakao’s platform and flagship app is KakaoTalk, which offers free in-app texting and voice calls as well as a platform for a whole world of mobile services that make lives richer and more social. KakaoTalk has over 150 million users worldwide, including 93% of smartphone users in South Korea. In 2013, Kakao generated revenue of approximately …
    • Location Seongnam, Kyonggi-do
    • Categories Software
    • Founders Beom-Su Kim
    • Website http://www.kakao.com
    • Full profile for Kakao Corp

  • Cabin

    • Founded 2016
    • Overview Cabin (www.ridecabin.com) is the first hospitality transportation company on a mission to make the most of every waking and sleeping moment. Cabin addresses America's "500 mile problem," in which regional travel up to 500 miles from home requires sacrificing an entire day, forcing people to take fewer trips without even knowing it. By consolidating both transportation and accommodation into one simple …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Health Care
    • Founders Tom Currier, Gaetano Crupi
    • Website https://www.ridecabin.com/
    • Full profile for Cabin

