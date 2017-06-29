Automotive
Uber

Uber crosses the 5 billion trip milestone amid ongoing issues

Posted by
Next Story

How do we change the dynamics of the VC industry?

Uber riders have taken 5 billion trips using the service the company announced today, more than doubling the two billion milestone it hit back in 2016. The 5 billion mark was actually crossed in May. 156 trips began at 7:29:06 AM GMT on May 20, Uber says, putting the ride hailing service over the edge.

That’s a lot of trips for Uber, which is likely celebrating the traction under a cloud at the moment, given the fact that its CEO has just resigned, the results of an independent investigation into its culture found a lot of problem, and it’s dealing with a mounting pile of legal troubles. It’s hard to tell thus far how much that’s impacting Uber’s actual business, however; the company has been touting growth among ridership in 2017, though recent third-party stats including app downloads suggest rivals like Lyft are starting to gain on Uber’s market lead.

Uber’s 5 billionth trip isn’t just cause for the beleaguered company to enjoy some good news for once; the company is also rewarding all 156 of the drivers that provided the rides while it crossed the 5 billion mark with a $500 bonus. Riders – just look back at your history and find out if you were part of that, and your reward is the knowledge that you helped make up this engagement stat.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Uber
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

How do we change the dynamics of the VC industry?

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard