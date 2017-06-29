The agenda for TC Sessions: Robotics (July 17 in Cambridge, MA at MIT’s Kresge auditorium) is almost complete, and before the long July 4 weekend we wanted to announce one more stellar addition to the line-up. (And remind to grab a ticket before they are all gone!)

One of the advances driving robotics in recent years are powerful GPUs, and no discussion of the robot brain would be complete without them. So we are pumped to announce that Deepu Talla, the head of NVIDIA s Tegra division, which deploys critical GPU technology in robots, UAVs, and much more, signed on to our Robot Brain panel. Talla formerly ran NVIDIA’s mobile business unit and has a PhD in computer engineering from the University of Texas.

He joins previously announced panelists Heather Ames, the CTO of Neurala, a startup that provides deep learning capabilities for robots, and Brian Gerkey, whose Open Robotics developed one of the most widely used operating systems for robots.