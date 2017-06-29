Cloud
Crunch Report | Blue Apron IPO Has A Rocky Start

  1. Blue Apron IPO off to a rough start
  2. Microsoft confirms Cloudyn acquisition, sources say price is between $50M and $70M
  3. Instagram implements an AI system to fight mean and harassing comments
  4. Uber crosses the 5 billion trip milestone amid ongoing issues
  5. A brief history of the iPhone

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

Can’t wait until Tito Hamze is back? Me neither …

