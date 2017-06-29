Cloud
Crunch Report | Blue Apron IPO Has A Rocky Start
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Today’s Stories
- Blue Apron IPO off to a rough start
- Microsoft confirms Cloudyn acquisition, sources say price is between $50M and $70M
- Instagram implements an AI system to fight mean and harassing comments
- Uber crosses the 5 billion trip milestone amid ongoing issues
- A brief history of the iPhone
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
Can’t wait until Tito Hamze is back? Me neither …
