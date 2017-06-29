Canon’s new 6D Mark II looks like a great update for its entry level full-frame camera

Canon has a new version of the 6D, its entry-level full-frame DSLR. The 6D debuted in 2012, and I purchased one of the very first off the line – five years later, it’s still a terrific DSLR that in some ways matches my 5D Mark IV. Now, Canon has a new 6D Mark II, and it looks like a great value for people looking to upgrade from their original 6D, or get into full-frame photography for the first time.

The 6D Mark II includes a 26.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, a 45-point all cross-type autofocus system (which is maybe its biggest upgrade vs. the original depending on your shooting needs), Canon’s Duel Pixel CMOS AF system and 1080p 60p video shooting capabilities. The camera also houses a DIGIC 7 Image Processor with ISO range of 100 to 40,000, and it includes a vari-angle articulating touchscreen display for the first time in the 6D lineup.

That articulating display is another big selling point; it’s not something you’ll find on Canon’s top-end full-frame DSLRs, and it can be a big help when trying to capture unique angles for street photography or wedding shoots. It’s also helpful for video, but that’s the one area where the 6D Mark II likely isn’t going to win any awards – many of its competitors out there offer 4K capture, rather than maxing out at FHD resolution.

High-speed continuous shooting is bumped up to 6.5 fps, however, and the dust and water resistant camera also has built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and GPS. It should arrive in August, based on pre-order estimates.

For still photographers at least, and likely for many enthusiasts who also shoot the occasional video, this looks like a winning combo. Of course, the market’s changed a lot since 2012; strong options are available in the $2,000 price range the Canon 6D Mark II occupies, including Fuji’s X-T2 and Sony’s mirrorless line. Still, at $1,999 for the body on its own, and given Canon’s reputation when it comes to image quality, this looks like a very strong offering.