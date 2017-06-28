Europe
Wayra UK launches accelerator to tackle the ‘poverty premium’

Wayra, the Telefónica backed accelerator network, is launching a new startup program in the UK that aims to tackle the so-called ‘poverty premium’ — whereby people on low incomes pay more for some goods and services.

The program, called Wayra Fair By Design, will support seven startups per year, falling into four broad areas: energy (primarily electricity and gas); finance; insurance; and geo-based costs which can be imposed due to someone’s geographical residence, such as paying higher prices for food, transport and insurance. Wayra says digital exclusion may also factor in this category.

Accepted startups can expect to receive around £70,000 in cash and services, including access to Wayra’s mentoring and investor network, as well as opportunities to work with Telefónica and its partners; and full access to co-working space at the Open Future_ North building in Oldham, which opens tomorrow.

Wayra says the program will invest in a combination of Community Interest Companies and charities, as well as private limited companies, including tech businesses. Start-ups developing solutions to open up more affordable credit options would be ideal candidates for the program, it adds.

Commenting in a statement, Gary Stewart, Director of Wayra UK, said: “It should not cost more to be poor. An entrepreneur’s central task is to offer a compelling, sustainable solution to big problems, and we can think of fewer problems bigger or more worthy of a solution than this one. We are eager to work with start-ups to make real progress in the battle against inequality.”

The program is backed by a new investment fund — called the Fair By Design Fund — which Wayra says has £8 million ready to deploy now, and a goal of raising £20 million in total — to invest in companies tackling the poverty premium, both via the accelerator program and in separate investments across the UK.

Funding is coming from a partnership between financial institution Big Society Capital, social policy research charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, investment fund manager Finance Birmingham and VC Ascension Ventures. The latter two will be managing the new fund.

The fund will invest in companies from seed through to Series A stage and beyond, including seeking deal-flow and co-investment opportunities from other funds, VCs and angel investors.

In another supporting statement, Chris Goulden, deputy director of policy and research at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, added: “Reducing the cost of essential goods and services is critical for solving poverty in the UK. The poverty premium costs low-income households on average £490 a year. With higher inflation and low wage growth, tackling these premiums is vital for families struggling to make ends meet. This fund is an important step towards finding viable solutions to reducing extra costs faced by those on low incomes.”  

Crunchbase

  • Wayra

    • Founded 2011
    • Overview Wayra is Telefonica Open Future´s start-up accelerator that promotes entrepreneurship and accelerates disruptive start-ups in Europe and Latin America. It supports entrepreneurs grow and build successful businesses. Wayra’s acceleration program gives its users funding up to 50,000 U.S. dollars, a place to work, mentors, business partners, access to a global network of talent, and the opportunity …
    • Location Madrid, 29
    • Categories Financial Services, Incubators, Finance, ICT
    • Website http://wayra.co/
    • Full profile for Wayra

  • Telefonica

    • Founded 1924
    • Overview Telefonica, S.A. operates as a diversified telecommunications group that provides fixed line and mobile telephony services. Telefonica wants to enhance people's lives and the performance of businesses as well as the progress of the communities where they operate by delivering innovative services based on information and communications technologies. The company was founded in 1924. As of March 2013, …
    • Location Madrid, 29
    • Categories Internet, TV, Public Relations, Telecommunications
    • Website http://www.telefonica.com
    • Full profile for Telefonica

  • poverty
  • accelerator
  • telefonica
  • wayra
  • Europe
