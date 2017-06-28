Now you can quantify your cat’s comings and goings too

Cat owners rejoice! Now you can quantify the comings and goings of your furry friend — thanks to an app-controlled pet door that can send push notifications when Tibbles enters and leaves your abode.

Other app-enabled features include the ability to remotely lock or unlock the pet door, set curfews, and track the habits of your pet via a visualization of their diurnal and nocturnal routines. Pet door controls can also be shared with others via the app so that, for example, a cat sitter can manage the permissions.

UK pet tech firm SureFlap announced its plan for the gizmo earlier this year. The pet door, which is also suitable for small dogs, is now up for sale in the UK, initially via the company’s website — with an RRP of £160, which includes a wi-fi hub to link the door to your home Internet connection.

SureFlap says it will expand availability to the US and six other markets later this year.

Pets either need to be microchipped or else wear a collar with an RFID tag for the door’s features to function. Another general advantage of a microchipped pet door is to prevent neighborhood animals sneaking into your house via the cat flap and snaffling your pet’s food.