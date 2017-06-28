Diabetes management platform Glooko raises $35 million

Glooko, a startup selling data management healthcare service on top of a device-agnostic platform to make it easier for doctors to remotely monitor patients, has pulled in $35 million Series C funding. It had previously raised $20 million, bringing the total up to $55 million.

The startup was shy about how many were using the platform last time TechCrunch wrote about the company. But it was more forthcoming today, claiming to have helped more than 1 million patients served by 6,000+ providers so far. But it will need to continue to rapidly expand to compete with some of the larger players in the space like Dexcom and Medtronic.

Glooko plans to use the funding to help it get there by expanding its sales, marketing and development teams as well as increasing commercialization efforts in France, Germany, the U.K., Asia and the Middle East.

Toronto-based Georgian Partners led the round, along with other new investors Insulet Corporation and Mayo Clinic. They join existing investors Canaan Partners, Social Capital, Medtronic and Samsung Next.

“This additional funding will help us to further our mission: to improve the lives of people with diabetes,” Glooko CEO Rick Altinger said. “With this capital, we will accelerate our investments in clinical solutions that aim to increase medication adherence, provide personalized insights and prompts that drive behavior change for people with diabetes, and deliver clinical decision support to thousands of clinicians and coaches so they can better support people with diabetes in between office visits.”