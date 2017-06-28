Advertising Tech
Crunch Report | Tinder Unveils New Gold Subscription

Teaching robots to learn about the world through touch

  1. Tinder’s new subscription, Tinder Gold, lets you see who already likes you
  2. Google unveils Advr, an experimental Area 120 project for advertising in VR
  3. Equal Rights Center sues Uber for denying equal access to people who use wheelchairs
  4. Waymo’s self-driving van hits the desert to see if it can stand the heat
  5. The latest in the Binary Capital blowup — and what it means for startup investing

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

Tito Hamze is at our meetup in Tel Aviv. Oh man, FOMO …

