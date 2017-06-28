Android Pay adds support for American Express in Canada

Android Pay launched at the end of May in Canada, but at the time American Express was listed as “coming later this summer” in terms of support. AmEx users didn’t have to wait long, it turns out, because support just went live for their credit cards in Android’s mobile payments platform in the country.

AmEx joins a decent list of major Canadian banks, as well as MasterCard, Visa and Interac debit. There are still a few major Canadian banking holdouts, including TD and Royal Bank, but I’m personally pretty happy with the American Express addition, since it means I can finally use it in stores and in-app for payments.

It’s dead simple to set up, and then you can pay just by tapping your phone at contactless payment terminals. Just in time to hit the Beer Store or the LCBO ahead of the coming Canada Day weekend (that was all secret code exclusively designed for Canadian readers and expats).