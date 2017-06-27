Acquired.io launches with $2M funding to take the grunt work out of user acquisition

Acquired.io launches today with a funding round of $2M. Founded by the team behind AppScotch (acquired by App Annie), they claim to be taking the grunt work out of user acquisition. It allows publishers to manage user acquisition channels from a single place and also help them discover new ones.

The investors include Jonathan Zweig, founder of AdColony (acquired by Opera), and John Zdanowski, former CFO of Linden Lab, the company behind Second Life

They’re already working with customers like IGG, the company behind Lords Mobile, and TextNow, the popular messaging app. Their closest competitors are, Singular, Tune and AppsFlyer.

It’s a busy market. The number of user acquisition channels (Snapchat, AppColony, Vungle, etc.) has grown from 700 in 2015 to 1,500 this year and the average user acquisition team spends 80% of their time on the manual work of managing and discovering channels.