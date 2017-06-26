Applications are pouring in for Disrupt SF’s Startup Battlefield competition, and it’s no wonder — this year’s Startup Battlefield participants will join an illustrious alumni network of 655 companies (like Cloudflare, Dropbox, Trello) that have raised more than $6.9 billion in funding and have excited or IPO’ed more than 95 times. We are still searching for innovative startups that want to launch on our stage and aren’t afraid to get a little competitive! The winning company takes home the legendary Disrupt Cup and an equity-free check for $50,000 — not to mention a place in the startup history books.

Back to the Basics

Around 25 startups will be chosen to pitch for six minutes on the Disrupt SF stage in front of thousands of attendees and millions of online viewers. Each company will pitch with a live product demo, followed by Q&A from a panel of top-tier judges.

Past judges include big names like Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures), Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital) and Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures), just to name a few.

Benefits of Battlefield

Awesome media coverage from TechCrunch and other global publications

Exposure to investors and future customers

Expert pitch coaching and presentation advice

Entry into the exclusive Startup Battlefield Alumni Network

Demo table on the conference floor in Startup Alley

Opportunity to compete for $50,000 equity-free funding

Apply Today

Applications close July 15th at 12pm PT and all companies must apply through our application page.

The Devil’s in the Details

You can find our complete eligibility rules here, but the basics are that it is open to any company from around the world in any vertical that has not received much press exposure. Preference will be given to companies launching on the Disrupt stage for the very first time, so if you think your startup fits the bill — apply today!