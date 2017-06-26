PromoRepublic raises $1.2M for AI which creates social media for small businesses

As AI slowly seeps into various sectors, it was fairly inevitable that we would start to see the “AI for X” startups begin to appear. Thus “AI for small business social media” is now a thing, in the shape of PromoRepublic, a US/Finnish/Ukrainian startup which has now raised a $1.2M investment round.

More specifically, they bill themselves as a “WIX for a small business’s social presence”. So what does that mean? Effectively it’s a simple way to grow a small business with social media content.

Investors in this seed round include Peter Drucker’s daughter Cecily Drucker, Nick Bilogorskiy (the ex-chief malware expert at Facebook), angel investor Aviram Jenik, business modeling guru David Lottenbach, Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation Tekes, as well as Howzat Partners, Digital Future and Spring Capital VC firms.

So far they have 50,000 small and medium business owners registered on the platform. It competes with visual design companies like Canva, Stencil, Adobe Spark, and DIFM (‘do-it-for-me’) companies like MainStreenHub, Boostability and RevLocal who do custom social content for SMBs. DIFM-companies tend to cost around $300 per month which is pricey for small businesses. PromoRepublic starts at $20 per month.

The platform helps small business owners understand what specific content to post for their specific business. So, when to post, how often, what copy, design, call to actions and hashtags to use on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Then the user needs to make a final customization and approve content for the whole month. The platform has access to 100,000+ templates and images and is integrated with Hootsuite, HubSpot, Buffer, and Yext.

PromoRepublic will post automatically at the right time and frequency, thus doing the heavy lifting for SME/SMB business owners who really wouldn’t know where to begin in terms of creating and sharing content about their business.

Given that most small business owners usually do their own social media, they’d probably happily drop $20 a month on a platform that came up with ideas they could use and approve every month. Goodbye social media consultants? This could well be the case, at least at this level.