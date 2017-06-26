Video
Crunch Report | Caldbeck and Mazzeo leave Binary Capital

Apple acquires SMI eye-tracking company

  1. Binary Capital co-founder Justin Caldbeck quits as Matt Mazzeo steps away from the firm

  2. Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren will step down according to reports

  3.  Houzz raises a huge $400M round at a $4B valuation

  4.  Avis signs on to manage Waymo’s self-driving vehicle fleet in Phoenix

  5.  MIT’s new drones switch between flying and driving for optimal urban transport

Written and Hosted by: John Mannes
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Edited by: Chris Gates

Tito Hamze is gone — seeing how many times we can pass the show back and forth between NYC and SF before he comes back …

