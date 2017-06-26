Video
Crunch Report | Caldbeck and Mazzeo leave Binary Capital
Posted by John Mannes (@JohnMannes)
Apple acquires SMI eye-tracking company
- Binary Capital co-founder Justin Caldbeck quits as Matt Mazzeo steps away from the firm
Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren will step down according to reports
Avis signs on to manage Waymo’s self-driving vehicle fleet in Phoenix
MIT’s new drones switch between flying and driving for optimal urban transport
Written and Hosted by: John Mannes
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Edited by: Chris Gates
Tito Hamze is gone — seeing how many times we can pass the show back and forth between NYC and SF before he comes back …
Avis
- Founded 1946
- Overview Avis Car Rental operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,200 locations in more than 165 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world.
- Location Parsippany, NJ
- Categories Taxi Service, Service Industry, Automotive
- Website http://www.avis.com
Binary Capital
- Overview Binary Capital is a new early-stage investment fund that focuses its investments in companies that operate in the field of consumer technology. It was established by former General Catalyst Partners' former managing director Jonathan Teo, and former Lightspeed Ventures managing director Justin Caldbeck. The two bring with them their extensive VC experience. Together, they have raised a $125M fund and …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Financial Services, Finance, Venture Capital
- Founders Jonathan Teo
Waymo
- Founded 2009
- Overview Waymo stands for a new way forward in mobility. We are a self-driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around. Waymo is determined to improve transportation for people around the world, building on software and sensor technology developed in Google’s labs since 2009. In October 2015, they achieved the world’s first fully self-driving trip …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Robotics, Sensor, Autonomous Vehicles, Transportation, Automotive
- Website http://www.waymo.com/
Houzz
- Founded 2009
- Overview Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. …
- Location Palo Alto, CA
- Categories Home Improvement, Home Renovation, Interior Design, Architecture
- Founders Alon Cohen
- Website http://www.houzz.com
MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory
- Founded 2003
- Overview MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory: A system designed to recognize specific scenes, which is a key ingredient in making computers smarter, turned out to also be able to identify objects as an unintended side effect. When humans look at a picture, they automatically make a general judgement call about what’s going on in the scene – they intuit setting and context, essentially. …
- Location Cambridge, MA
- Categories Education, Artificial Intelligence, Product Research
- Website http://www.csail.mit.edu/
Pandora
- Founded 2012
- Overview Pandora is an online platform and incubator that provides information related to technology, business, communication, and more. It provides users with information related to entrepreneurship, business, information technology, and communications. It also provides an incubator known as X-incubator for technological startups.
- Location Oakland, CA
- Categories Internet, Mobile
- Website http://pandora.vn/
