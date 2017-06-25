Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren will step down according to reports

Pandora’s chief executive and co-founder Tim Westergren intends to hand over the reins at the company, according to a report in Recode citing people familiar with the company’s plans.

The music streaming company hasn’t chosen a replacement for Westergren, according to the Recode report, citing sources, but the former chief executive will remain involved with the company until a replacement is found.

The co-founder and long-serving Pandora employee took the helm at his company in 2016. Before, Pandora had been run by a series of executives.

News of Westergren’s departure follows a cash infusion of about $680 million into the music business, through a $480 million investment from Sirius XM and the $200 million acquisition of its Ticketfly business by Eventbrite.

As we reported at the time of the investment and acquisition, Pandora’s business was facing significant headwinds.