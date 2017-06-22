Media
Netflix

The Wet Hot American Summer sequel series lands on Netflix on August 4

Posted by
Next Story

Amazon’s Echo Show gets more practical by adding support for smart home camera feeds

Netflix is bringing back Wet Hot American Summer with the sequel mini-series Ten Years Later, all episodes of which are streaming on August 4. We knew this follow-up to the prequel series and original movie was coming, we just didn’t know exactly when. Luckily, it’s coming in time for there to actually still be some summer to burn.

The series looks like it’ll feature all the same people that made the first two instalments such a success, including Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Molly Shannon, Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, series creator Michael Showalter, Josh Charles and more. And it picks up, as the name suggests, 10 years after the events of the original – which is actually set up in the closing of the first film, too.

Basically, this is the best news ever and may single-handedly save 2017. Not to overhype it.

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Netflix
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Amazon’s Echo Show gets more practical by adding support for smart home camera feeds

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard