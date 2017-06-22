So you missed the first round of deeply discounted tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2017? It’s cool; we’ve got you.

On June 29, we’ll be releasing another batch of two-for-one Disrupt tickets, giving you not just one, but two whole tickets to the best startup show in Europe for the same price. By taking advantage of this special offer, you’ll get to spend a few days with a friend or colleague geeking out over the latest and greatest in the startup world.

To sign up, all you need to do is enter your email address here on or before June 28. Seriously, that’s it. After you do that, you’ll receive an email with a link to purchase these deeply discounted tickets when they are released on the 29th. You’re going to want to be at your computer directly at 12 noon local Berlin time on the 29th, however, as there are only 50 pairs of tickets available, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Disrupt attendees get to take in all the things that make the conference the best startup show in Europe. And you, special-ticket holder, will get to do it all on the cheap.

You’ll get to check out promising early-stage international companies in the Startup Alley, Hardware Alley and the Startup Battlefield competition. Plus, you’ll hear from industry experts in a series of interviews and fireside chats — folks like Blue Yard Capital co-founder Ciarán O’Leary and Earlybird co-founder and partner Dr. Christian Nagel, to name a few.

Plus, you’ll get to keep the action going attending the many After Parties when the show floor closes for the day.

If you happen to be a part of a startup, numerous members of the media will be in attendance as well, making Disrupt a perfect storm to get your company out in front of the folks who can help take it to the next level.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place December 4-5 at the historical Arena Berlin in the heart of Berlin, Germany. We can’t wait to see you all there!

