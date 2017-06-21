The Baggizmo Wiseward is more than a wallet

In a hole in your pants there lived a wallet. Not a nasty, dirty, wet wallet, filled with the receipts and cigarette papers and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, boring wallet that fit nothing and there nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a Baggizmo wallet, and that meant lots of gadgetry.

It had a perfectly flat folder design, with a programmable NFC chip installed. The wallet opened to a built-in motion sensor and theft deterrent system and it even had an ultraviolet light that can test the bills inside for authenticity. The wallet wound on and on and came in multiple colors and even had a rechargeable battery built in that recharged using a wireless charging station. It had plenty of other features including a customizable internal LED for illumination in dark hollows or twisty caves.

This wallet was a very well-to-do wallet, and its name was Wiseward. The Wiseward was a new sort of wallet, one yet unknown to Men, and cost $89 for early birds. It lived on Kickstarter for time out of mind, and people considered it very respectable, not only because it already raised $18,000, but also because they were built for adventures and the unexpected. This is a story of how a Wiseward had an adventure, and found itself in strange pockets of unexpected people. It was created by Ladislav Juric and has yet to be fully funded and—well, you will see whether it gained anything in the end.