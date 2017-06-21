Zenefits
Uber
Travis Kalanick
transport
business

Don’t cry for me, Ubertina

Posted by
Next Story

Navya driverless shuttles to begin ferrying University of Michigan students this fall

Uber has been in trouble for a while. The company was built on a bro-tastic, anything goes attitude that goes way back to God View and the targeted harassment of journalists. In short, it was built on an original sin that was never washed clean.

There are two takeaways circulated in the Valley this week regarding Travis Kalanick’s departure. The first is similar to this one:

And the other sounds like this:

To a degree, both are right. I’ve long prided myself on being a Valley outsider and, to a greater degree, an outspoken critic of the culture. And I’m troubled by the lionization and the abrupt destruction of a guy like Kalanick. He was and probably still is a good guy and I’m positive no one who knows him in the context of the insular world of the Valley considers what he has done to be anything but noble. But, thanks to high valuations and high expectations, his company grew too fast and too furiously to maintain anything resembling a non-toxic environment. Like Zenefits before it, the heady push of growth above all is what destroyed Kalanick and will probably gut Uber, leaving it vulnerable to a fire sale.

Uber had it all. It had a great origin story (here is our first post about the nascent UberCab) and it solved a huge problem, especially in San Francisco. In the seven years since launch it has changed the way we think about city travel and angered a lot of important people who invested a lot of money in taxi medallions. It has also made a lot of enemies.

All of these pressures create an environment that only the best managers could have handled and the worst managers would hunker down and keep quite, like a college fraterinty accused of some heinous crime.

This bunker mentality hurt the company from the outset. There is a particularly Valley-based thought process that essentially boils down to “Don’t bother us while we’re changing the world.” Many companies are able to pass through this angry period unscathed – Facebook is a notable winner in this space – but many still recite that mantra as holt write. Take Twitter and the countless cries for better and easier troll management tools. “Don’t bother us,” Twitter engineers seem to be saying. “We’re too busy taking the pulse of the globe to help you avoid Nazis.”

The same can be said of Uber. They were so busy destroying the taxi cartels and spying on politicians that they didn’t have a moment to stop and build a real corporate culture. This is not what destroyed them but it definitely helped.

And this was not all Kalanick’s fault. How could he police all of the Uber drivers around the world? That there weren’t more rapes, murders, and tragic car accidents in Uber cars is a literal miracle. That the company survived this long without being shut down by government after government is another miracle. That the company couldn’t take a moment and cut out the cancer of sexism and bro-culture is a travesty.

Uber is only the latest sacrificial lamb on the altar of progress. It will not be the last. Kalanick will do something else and, perhaps, some adult supervision will convert Uber from a hot startup into a staid and boring business. Or maybe the damage is done and Lyft will win the day. Either way, this is a tale of culture, hyper growth, and fear that metastasized into a mess. And it’s a shame.

Featured Image: Carl Court/Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Zenefits

    • Founded 2013
    • Overview Zenefits is the leading all-in-one Digital HR platform for small and medium businesses. Designed as the single source of truth for managing the modern workforce, Zenefits delivers the most complete, all-mobile HR experience by tightly integrating its own powerful applications with dozens of best-of-breed providers on the Zenefits platform. Zenefits’ applications like HR, Benefits, Time, Payroll and …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories SaaS, Human Resources, Software
    • Founders Laks Srini
    • Website http://www.zenefits.com
    • Full profile for Zenefits

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • Travis Kalanick

    • Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. Prior …
    • Full profile for Travis Kalanick

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Travis Kalanick
  • Uber
  • transport
  • Zenefits
  • business
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Navya driverless shuttles to begin ferrying University of Michigan students this fall

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard