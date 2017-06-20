Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns

Uber’s embattled CEO Travis Kalanick is resigning from the ride-sharing company he helped found in 2009 following a “shareholder revolt” led by some of Uber’s most prominent investors, the New York Times reported.

Kalanick announced last week that he was taking a leave of absence from the company following the release of a report into Uber’s toxic company culture.

The report states that some of Uber’s most prominent investors wrote a letter titled “Moving Uber Forward,” which recommended that the CEO step aside immediately. After hours of discussion, Kalanick agreed to resign, though he will continue to hold a position on Uber’s board.

“I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight,” Kalanick said in a statement given to the Times.

