Uber adds tipping

Dear Annabel, Each month for the next 6 months, we’ll share major improvements that will make driving more flexible and less stressful, giving you earnings & support you can depend on. Starting today: Earnings To kick-off 180 Days of Change we’re launching the feature you’ve asked for most. 1.Tipping is Coming Tipping is available in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston as of today. We’re starting with only 3 cities so we can create the best tipping experience for you and your riders. We’ll be adding more cities over the next few weeks, and will make tips available to all U.S. drivers, by the end of July 2017. Of course, Uber service fees are never deducted from your tips. Learn more. 2. Shorter 2 Minute Cancellation Window You’ll receive a cancellation fee if your rider cancels after more than 2 minutes (down from 5 minutes previously). 3. No More Unpaid Wait-times You will earn a per-minute rate if you wait for a rider, starting 2 minutes after arrival. 4. All Driver Destination Trips Count Toward Quest Every trip you take now counts toward reaching your Quest total. 5. Quest Earnings are Available for Instant Pay You can now immediately cash out your Quest earnings using Instant Pay. 6. Expanded Driver Destinations You can now set two trips a day going your way and earn with every mile. 7. Driver Injury Protection Insurance You have the option to help protect yourself, and your earnings, in the event of a covered accident. To help you take advantage of this option, you will earn a bit more per-mile. For costs, complete coverage details, and state availability via Aon, tap here. 8. Teen Fare For teen account trips, $2 will be added to the base fare and you’ll earn more for those rides. LEARN MORE When are the changes coming? We are launching these improvements city-by-city over the summer. Visit this link to see when these changes will arrive in your town. In the meantime, please update and restart your Driver App so you can experience these changes. LEARN MORE ❯ So, what’s next? This is just the beginning. Over the next 180 days we are committed to making driving with Uber better than ever. Look out for the next round of improvements in July. We know there’s a long road ahead, but we won’t stop until we get there. With our sincere thanks,