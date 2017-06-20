Apple releases new iPhone ad focused on the ‘Memories’ feature

Apple first introduced the “Memories” tab in iOS 10. This feature automatically scans your photo library and creates smart albums depending on the date, location and content of the photos on your device. For instance, iOS is going to put together an album about your last vacation in Moscow, or an album of your kids growing up.

Your iPhone can also generate emotional videos by matching your photos and videos with a soundtrack. While this feature is quite neat, many users still don’t know about it. That’s why Apple released a new ad focused on that tab in particular.

Like previous Apple ads, the company has taken a cinematic approach with a lot of ambiance shots. In the video, you can see a meticulous archivist opening drawers, dusting off old photographic film and lettering photos.

It represents an imaginary recreation of what your iPhone does in the background when you load up the Memories tab. And it’s crazy to think that it doesn’t take any effort on your side to watch a 60-second video clip of old memories. It would have taken days or even weeks to recreate the same thing a few decades ago.

In many ways, “Memories” is Apple’s answer to Google Photos’ equivalent feature. The main difference is that Apple doesn’t rely on its server infrastructure to put together these smart albums. Everything happens on your device.

Your iPhone categorizes your photos while your phone is plugged and you’re sleeping at night. Apple is taking advantage of the fact that an iPhone usually stays always on, even when you sleep.

Once again, Apple uses its ad campaigns as a platform to tell you about features you might not know about. I’m not sure it’s as effective as putting the iPhone front and center, but it’s an interesting approach.