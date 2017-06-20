Announcing the TechCrunch Tel Aviv Meetup + Pitch-off agenda

It’s happening! TechCrunch is coming to Israel for the TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-Off in Tel Aviv on the evening of Wednesday June 28. It’s going to be an awesome event.

TechCrunch doesn’t come to Tel Aviv often enough, so we wanted to do something special for our meetup here. In addition to the usual networking party and pitch-off competition, we’ve lined up a few great speakers to tell us more about what’s happening in Israel when it comes to tech startups. And we’re looking forward to having a drink with all of you.

Full agenda

5:30 PM — 6:30 PM

Doors open, networking

6:30 PM

Opening remarks

6:45 PM — 7:00 PM

The exit and beyond: A conversation with Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze

7:00 PM — 7:15 PM

Israel and its diverse ecosystem (part of our TechCrunch Include series): Amir Ounallah (CEO, Batuta), Ryan Sturgill (Gaza Sky Geeks) and Chemi Peres (Pitango Venture Capital co-founder and Managing General Partner)

7:15 PM — 7:25 PM

Drone security: Gilad Sahar (Co-founder and CEO of Convexum) and Yonatan Zur (Co-founder and CEO of Regulus)

7:25 PM — 7:35 PM

Computer vision: seeing is believing with Inon Beracha (former CEO, PrimeSense), Yonatan Wexler (VP of R&D, Orcam) and Gadi Tirosh (Managing Partner, Jerusalem Venture Partners)

7:35 PM — 8:35 PM

Pitch-Off! TechCrunch has selected a hot list of Israeli-based startups to compete and pitch in front of a panel of distinguished judges: Golan Ventures’ Ilana Golan, eBay’s Kira Radinsky, LeumiTech’s Yifat Oron and TechCrunch Editors

8:35 PM — 9:00 PM

Judge deliberations, TechCrunch announcements and crowning the winner

9:00 PM — 10:00 PM

Networking

Event Info

Date: June 28

Time: 5:30 PM — 10:00 PM

Venue: Trask – טראסק, Tel Aviv

See you there!